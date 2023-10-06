KeyCorp Weighs in on RPM International Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RPM International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.73. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $4.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.63 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

RPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on RPM International from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.70.

NYSE RPM opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a 52-week low of $78.52 and a 52-week high of $107.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,661,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 3,966 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $408,577.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,817,848.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPM. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 1,001.6% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 663,170 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,506,000 after acquiring an additional 602,970 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 9,901.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 319,411 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $170,341,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,704,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

