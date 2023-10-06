Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Triumph Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TGI

Triumph Group Trading Down 3.1 %

TGI opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.45 million, a PE ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.57 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 10,000 shares of Triumph Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 51,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,367.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Triumph Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,891,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 396,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Triumph Group by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 42,991 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.