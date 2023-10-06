Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tredegar from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Tredegar stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Tredegar has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.51.

Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tredegar had a negative net margin of 2.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $178.15 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Tredegar by 8.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,702,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,803,000 after purchasing an additional 279,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 7.6% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 549,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Tredegar by 243.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Tredegar in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and fabricated aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.

