Target (NYSE:TGT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the retailer’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Target from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.50.

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.35. Target has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

