Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Select Medical Price Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $24.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. Select Medical has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Select Medical

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $1,476,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,089,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,286,999.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,000 in the last quarter. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Quarry LP bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 288.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

