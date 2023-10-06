Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SHOP. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Shopify from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.37.

Shopify stock opened at $52.18 on Thursday. Shopify has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.03 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 292.9% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

