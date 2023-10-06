Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SIG. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Shares of SIG opened at $65.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.12. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $83.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.82.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 5,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 780 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $57,486.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,595.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,562 shares of company stock worth $8,737,618. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 67.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 274.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 416.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at about $42,000.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

