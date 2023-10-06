J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SJM has been the subject of several other research reports. Consumer Edge upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

SJM opened at $116.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.12. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $116.47 and a fifty-two week high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total value of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,972 shares in the company, valued at $858,773.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 59.8% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

