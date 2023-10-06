Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.86.

SMG opened at $46.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.50, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $88.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.52.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.24). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a positive return on equity of 91.85% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 47,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $2,383,058.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,993,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,739,842.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.43, for a total value of $357,578.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,932,352.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,480 shares of company stock valued at $6,655,981. Company insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 146.1% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 61.0% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company is involved in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products comprising water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

