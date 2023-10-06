SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
SK Telecom Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.
SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.
SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.
