SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

SK Telecom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of SK Telecom stock opened at $19.71 on Thursday. SK Telecom has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that SK Telecom will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of SK Telecom

SK Telecom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 80,069 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 33.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,331 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 8,248 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 8.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 330,763 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 25,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in SK Telecom by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the period.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

