Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

Snowflake Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -56.48 and a beta of 0.76. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $193.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.74.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 35.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $34,982,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $249,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 661,789 shares in the company, valued at $109,856,974. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 20,834 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.40, for a total transaction of $3,925,125.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,982,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,681 shares of company stock worth $17,650,247. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 1.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2.9% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Featured Stories

