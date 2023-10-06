Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $47.76 on Thursday. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $37.96 and a one year high of $53.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Life Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 166.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company provides financial advice, asset management, and investments related products.

