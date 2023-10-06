StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $257.86 on Thursday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $201.80 and a 52 week high of $297.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 21.38%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total transaction of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.16, for a total value of $5,699,656.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,068,148.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.13, for a total transaction of $1,269,233.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,775,951.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,915,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap-on

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Snap-on by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Snap-on by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Snap-on by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

