iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.41% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. First Merchants Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 18,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYZ stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.62 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

