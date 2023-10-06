Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Trading Down 5.9%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.71 and last traded at $19.77. Approximately 62,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,290,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $52.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $74.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.62 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 20.29% and a negative net margin of 28.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,207,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $373,919,000 after buying an additional 2,861,120 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,486,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $159,167,000 after purchasing an additional 529,497 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,306,724 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $733,408,000 after purchasing an additional 146,577 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,273,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,921,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,783,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $125,117,000 after buying an additional 1,192,686 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

