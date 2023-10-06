Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 173,189 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,173,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Compass in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Compass from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Compass Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.36.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). Compass had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 90.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Compass, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 757,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 49,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $177,148.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 757,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,726,661.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory M. Hart sold 24,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $88,574.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 732,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,087.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,560 shares of company stock worth $482,435. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality, as well as brokerage and adjacent services in the real estate industry.

