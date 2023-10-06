STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Up 2.5%

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.19 and last traded at $43.12. 651,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,387,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 33.67%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.