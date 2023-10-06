Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Shares Up 2.5%

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.72. Approximately 750,753 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,144,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. CSFB reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -113.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,911,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the second quarter valued at $281,985,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 4th quarter worth about $107,390,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $44,145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,214,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,401,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.