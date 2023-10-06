Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) Trading 2.7% Higher

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.86 and last traded at $17.82. 113,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,271,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.35.

YOU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

In other Clear Secure news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $66,731,373.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809,211 shares in the company, valued at $222,608,761.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 10,751,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 143.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,601,000 after buying an additional 1,920,329 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $47,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 86.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,260,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,168 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

