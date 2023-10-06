SOS (NYSE:SOS) Trading 2.9% Higher

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.22. Approximately 8,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 235,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

SOS Trading Up 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in SOS during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SOS by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

