IDT (NYSE:IDT) Trading Up 3%

Shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.67 and last traded at $27.55. 40,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 102,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered IDT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.59. The company has a market cap of $685.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IDT by 315.4% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in IDT in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in IDT by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in IDT during the first quarter worth about $17,236,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth about $1,390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

