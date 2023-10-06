SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 393,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,020,028 shares.The stock last traded at $66.50 and had previously closed at $66.62.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 623.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

