Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.18 and last traded at $16.18. Approximately 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 68,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 22nd.

Entrada Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $18.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.56 million. On average, analysts expect that Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,104.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kory James Wentworth sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $69,912.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,446. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nerissa Kreher sold 10,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $157,186.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,104.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,170 shares of company stock valued at $505,297 in the last quarter. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entrada Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRDA. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entrada Therapeutics by 337.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 43,827 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics by 4,740.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Entrada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops endosomal escape vehicle (EEV) therapeutics for the treatment of multiple neuromuscular diseases. Its endosomal escape vehicle platform develops a portfolio of oligonucleotide, antibody, and enzyme-based programs. The company's lead therapeutic candidates, which include ENTR-601-44 and ENTR-601-45, which are in preclinical trail for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy and myotonic dystrophy type 1; ENTR-501, an intracellular thymidine phosphorylase enzyme replacement therapy, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of mitochondrial neurogastrointestinal encephalomyopathy; and ENTR-701, which is in preclinical trail for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1.

