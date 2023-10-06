ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Trading Up 3.3%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 45,167 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 806,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNW. HSBC decreased their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Trading Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. ReNew Energy Global had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global Plc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in ReNew Energy Global by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 8,165,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,892 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in ReNew Energy Global by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,737,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.