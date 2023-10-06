Matson (NYSE:MATX) Trading Up 3.4%

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $90.26 and last traded at $90.07. 18,662 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 271,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.07.

MATX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Matson in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.26. Matson had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $773.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $937,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,267 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace M. Cerocke sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $64,855.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,994.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,915 shares of company stock worth $2,175,317 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the third quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matson by 43.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Matson in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Matson by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

