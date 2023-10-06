SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Up 3.5%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.88 and last traded at $112.69. 7,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 267,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SITM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $88.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on SiTime in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.43.

Get SiTime alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SiTime

SiTime Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.62.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 19.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.40%. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,799 shares in the company, valued at $12,571,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $110,469.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,622 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,310.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $135,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,571,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,179 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in SiTime by 99.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SiTime in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in SiTime by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

(Get Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.