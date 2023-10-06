The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT) Plans GBX 2.60 Dividend

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of The North American Income Trust stock opened at GBX 269.67 ($3.26) on Friday. The North American Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 262 ($3.17) and a 12 month high of GBX 324 ($3.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 10.20 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.24 million, a P/E ratio of 903.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 276.42.

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

