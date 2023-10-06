Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP) Announces GBX 1.68 Dividend

Primary Health Properties Plc (LON:PHP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Primary Health Properties Stock Performance

Shares of PHP opened at GBX 91.93 ($1.11) on Friday. Primary Health Properties has a 12 month low of GBX 88.25 ($1.07) and a 12 month high of GBX 122.50 ($1.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.66 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 98.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4,575.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.30.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

