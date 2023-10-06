Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HGLB stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.56.

Institutional Trading of Highland Global Allocation Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOKF NA increased its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

