VVS Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $75.69 Million (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 6th. One VVS Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a market capitalization of $75.69 million and approximately $379,600.56 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 75,296,619,696,066 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,096,064,990,735 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

