Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for FedEx Co. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for FedEx in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the shipping service provider will post earnings of $4.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.77. The consensus estimate for FedEx’s current full-year earnings is $18.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FedEx’s Q3 2024 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.78 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.55 EPS.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.44 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FDX. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $259.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. FedEx has a 1-year low of $148.93 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $260.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.15.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 18,715 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,917 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $46,074,000 after buying an additional 99,855 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.