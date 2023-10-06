Casper One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.41 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $364.48 million and $3.41 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,061,677,207 coins and its circulating supply is 11,367,643,683 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,061,085,131 with 11,367,085,676 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.030969 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,060,662.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

