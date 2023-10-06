Brokers Issue Forecasts for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $5.06 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of TAP opened at $59.06 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 369.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KWB Wealth increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.5% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 12.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.3% during the first quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

