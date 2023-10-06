SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

SD opened at $14.68 on Thursday. SandRidge Energy has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $22.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.72 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.36.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 97.92% and a return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter.

In other SandRidge Energy news, CEO Grayson R. Pranin sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $76,678.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,606.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 5.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,096 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,404 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,514 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,522 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,948 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2022, it had an interest in 1,471 gross producing wells. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

