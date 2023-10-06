RTX (NYSE:RTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of RTX from $113.50 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $69.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. RTX has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

