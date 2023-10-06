Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) PT Lowered to $58.00 at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KFY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Korn Ferry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE KFY opened at $47.89 on Friday. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.69 and a 52-week high of $59.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $699.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.41 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 6.24%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 181.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the second quarter worth $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Korn Ferry by 35.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

