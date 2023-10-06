Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $29.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CAG. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet cut Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.56. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conagra Brands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.