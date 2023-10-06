BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:BDJ)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $7.35 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

