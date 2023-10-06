BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:DMB)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 18th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

DMB stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $11.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Featured Stories

