HSBC Begins Coverage on Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Investment analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. HSBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $31.18 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,564,000 after buying an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $391,679,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,723,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329,168 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,180,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

