Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Barclays

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.28.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB opened at $9.75 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.65 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,921,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,450,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Anthony Pietrontone, Jr. sold 28,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $311,854.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,355.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 13,657,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $151,876,137.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,921,845 shares in the company, valued at $399,450,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 685.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 114.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information.

