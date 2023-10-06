Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $230.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.36.

NYSE:ETN opened at $203.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.44 and a 200-day moving average of $194.06. Eaton has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,650 shares of company stock valued at $25,686,391. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

