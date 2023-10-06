Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $209.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup raised their price target on Globant from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $198.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $194.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.58.

NYSE GLOB opened at $197.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.13. Globant has a fifty-two week low of $135.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $497.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,362,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Globant by 18.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,994,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $538,159,000 after acquiring an additional 459,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $71,313,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Globant by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,086,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $519,021,000 after acquiring an additional 416,119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Globant by 224.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 594,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,810,000 after purchasing an additional 411,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

