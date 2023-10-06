LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Rating Lowered to Underperform at DA Davidson

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $113.00. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCII. CJS Securities cut LCI Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.17.

NYSE LCII opened at $115.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.50. LCI Industries has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average is $118.84.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). LCI Industries had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LCI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 105.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

