StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ryder System (NYSE:R)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

R has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

R stock opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.84. Ryder System has a 52 week low of $72.48 and a 52 week high of $107.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 12.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $91,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $593,783.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.58, for a total value of $1,005,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,229,221.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,642,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,295,000 after buying an additional 116,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

