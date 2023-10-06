StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Stock Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $65.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $820.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDY. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 43.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.4% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

