Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.54.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 397,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the second quarter worth $1,297,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 50,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 15.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,165,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 416,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the second quarter valued at $2,169,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

