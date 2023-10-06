Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCI

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

RCI stock opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.52. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $50.16.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers Communications

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 1,059.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Rogers Communications by 796.6% in the 1st quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Free Report)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.