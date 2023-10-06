Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PHT)

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.

Pioneer High Income Fund Price Performance

Pioneer High Income Fund stock opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74. Pioneer High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $7.22.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Pioneer High Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities.

