Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:MHI opened at $7.27 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $9.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,763 shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,373,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,015,356.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
